Sushant Singh Rajput visited me once in 2014 for insomnia, didn't find serious issues then: Dr Harish Shetty

Rhea Chakraborty spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health issues in a recent interview. She named Dr Harish Shetty in the same. The doctor has spoken up in a recent interview and revealed when Sushant came to him in 2014, he only had insomnia.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is currently under investigation by the CBI and amid this, the accused in his father’s FIR, Rhea Chakraborty gave certain interviews to news channels where she opened up about the late actor’s mental health issues. While talking about it, Rhea claimed that Sushant was in touch with Dr Harish Shetty aka Harishankar Shetty even before he had met her. Now, the doctor in question’s statement to Mumbai Police was accessed by a news channel and in the same, he opened up about Sushant’s mental health.

In a statement accessed by India Today, Dr Harish Shetty apparently told the Mumbai Police that Sushant came to him only once in 2014 and at that time, his clinic was crowded. He claimed to have met Sushant and spoke about his ailments. He reportedly told the police in his statement that Sushant informed him that he had sleeplessness and insomnia. He reportedly went onto examine the actor and did not find any serious issues back then. The Doctor apparently told the Mumbai Police that he gave him some medication to treat insomnia and sleeplessness and asked him to come again on another date.

He further informed the Mumbai Police that Sushant did not come visit him again on the date he gave to him. Dr Harish Shetty even told the police that Sushant ‘never communicated after that for treatment.’ His statement read, “In 2014, Sushant Singh Rajput visited my clinic in Andheri. He did not have any prior appointment to see me. That time the clinic was crowded and lot of people were present inside. Sushant then told me that he couldn't provide all the details of his ailment then and if needed he will come and see me again. He told me that he was suffering from sleeplessness and insomnia. So, I screened and examined Sushant and didn't find any serious issues then. For sleeplessness and insomnia I prescribed some medication and gave him a future date for appointment.”

He explained to the Police in his statement the way in which he treats his patients as well. He claimed that he asks them about their illness, sleeping patterns, appetite, phobias and more. Based on that, he apparently gives them medications and also asks for follow up visits. Dr Harish Shetty also mentioned that if needed, he asks his patients to visit other psychiatrists as well. The doctor claimed that after 2014, he got to know about Sushant’s death on June 14, 2020, after which the Mumbai Police called him for his statement. He said, “Mumbai Police asked me to appear and I have recorded my statement."

In her interview, Rhea had claimed that it was Dr Harish Shetty who Sushant was in touch with before meeting her and that he had prescribed him a medication named Modnafil for anxiety. Rhea had mentioned that it was in 2019 while going to Europe that she got to know about Sushant’s mental health issues. She even claimed in an interview that when they stopped in Paris, Sushant did not come out of his room for 3 days. She even alleged that Sushant’s family knew about his depression. Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea and others and levelled several allegations against her. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput felt claustrophobic on flight to Europe & took Modafinil for it

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×