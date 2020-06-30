Sushant Singh Rajput visiting an old age home in a throwback video is proof of late actor’s humility; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and his last film, Dil Bechara will release digitally on June 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for Science - which includes fascination with stars, telescopes and the workings of the universe is known to all because post his untimely demise, fans of the actor have been sharing old and throwback photos and videos of the actor wherein this Kai Po Che actor is seen gazing at the stars with his telescope and excitedly explaining the same to his friends. And today, we got our hands on an unseen video of Sushant Singh Rajput from the time he visited an old-age home.

In the said video, Sushant Sinh Rajput is seen seeking blessings from an old lady in a wheel-chair at the old-age home and this video will surely melt the cockles of your heart. In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen dressed in a black tee, and he is seen sitting on his knees to interact with the old lady one a wheelchair and what is heartwarming is to see Sushant take the old lady’s hand and keep it on his head in order to seek her blessings. Well, this video is simply proof of the fact that despite being a star, he was humble.

On the work front, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last flm- Dil Bechara, which marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut, will release digitally and will begin streaming from July 24, 2020, and sharing the news of the release on Instagram, Sanjana Sanghi, wrote that the film will be free for all to watch. “For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers,” she wrote.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video here:

