Sushant Singh Rajput waltzing with Kriti Sanon in a throwback boomerang will make you miss the late actor more

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shared screen space in 2017’s film Raabta. A throwback boomerang of Sushant and Kriti gives us a sneak peek of their fun time while promotions and it will make you emotional.

It has been over 15 days to the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to remember him with throwback photos and videos. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across the nation. While reports stated that the actor was depressed for the past 6 months, the Mumbai Police are investigating every angle. Amid this, his close friend Kriti Sanon had penned a post to bid Sushant adieu post his funeral and it made fans emotional. Sushant and Kriti were good friends and now, their throwback photos are being shared on social media by fans.

In a throwback boomerang from the promotions of Raabta, Sushant is seen goofing around and having fun with Kriti. The two shared screen space in Raabta in 2017 and their chemistry was loved back then. In the video, we can see Sushant dancing while holding Kriti’s hand and it surely gives a glimpse of their bond of friendship. Kriti also was a part of Sushant’s funeral proceedings along with and others as she bid an emotional goodbye to her dear friend and colleague.

The throwback boomerang surely will make fans miss Sushant even more and take them down the memory lane. Meanwhile, the Police have interrogated several people close to Sushant in his case including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma. The actor’s family immersed his ashes in Ganga post his funeral and recently, post his 13th Day prayer meeting, Sushant’s family announced that they will be converting his home into a memorial place.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback boomerang with Kriti Sanon:

