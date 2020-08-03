Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to be rescued from Rhea Chakraborty; Complaint made to Bandra DCP accessed

A complaint reportedly made to the DCP of Bandra by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law has now been accessed. Read on for further details.

Every single day seems to be beginning with startling updates related to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. His father KK Singh who had earlier lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people has once again spoken up and made a video statement that has been shared on various platforms. He has revealed how the family had alerted Bandra Police back in 2020 about Sushant’s life being in danger but they reportedly did not act on the complaint back then.

While the DCP of Bandra has reportedly denied receiving any such complaint, a few pictures or screenshots have been accessed which seem to speak the otherwise. According to media reports, this conversation happened between Sushant’s brother-in-law and Bandra’s DCP. As per a report by Times Now, the latter also acknowledged the message saying ‘Roger Sir.’ The message begins this way, “Rhea's father is a retired doctor, just after a couple of days of the association, she moved in at Sushant’s place.”

It further reads, “On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport, and kept him there for months. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then. Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us for 2-3 days, went back fine citing shooting commitments. He is downhill again with reports of Rhea firing all Sushant’s loyal team members and putting her stooges in place. Her third sister, a Delhi-based lawyer, who used to be with him, and visit him frequently is panicky, that he has surrendered to a manipulative group of people and his life is at risk.”

The message further reads, “Buddha, his DCE classmate who stays with him. He’ll get u the background. The idea is that he should not be hurt for being all by himself there.” Meanwhile, in his latest statement, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had stated how he approached Patna Police and registered a case post which they immediately took action. He also has thanked Bihar’s CM Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Jha for their support.

