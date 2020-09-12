Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to make an AI based mobile app to help the poor: Report

The singer cum entrepreneur Arian Romal has reportedly said that Sushant Singh Rajput was planning on making an Artificial Intelligence based mobile app to help the poor people. The news report quotes Arian Romal saying that the late actor did not discuss his mobile app in detail as the idea was his and that it could get stolen.

The Denmark-based singer cum entrepreneur Arian Romal has reportedly said that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was planning on making an AI (Artificial Intelligence) based mobile app to help the poor people. The news reports further go on to add that Arian Romal spoke to the late actor a year ago in Mumbai at a party in the month of March or April and that the duo discussed technology. The news reports also state how the singer cum entrepreneur questioned about the existence of the mobile app, as he was confident that the late star Sushant Singh Rajput was very serious about it.

The news report by IANS further goes on to state that the singer was sure that by 2020, the AI based mobile app would have been ready. The news report quotes Arian Romal as saying that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not discuss his mobile app in detail as the idea was his and how it could get stolen. The news report further quotes, singer cum entrepreneur saying that Sushant Singh Rajput was a bright person who had a keen interest in technology. Arian Romal reportedly says that Sushant was using the right words and asked the right questions and how he knew so much about Artificial Intelligence.

The singer reportedly further mentions that actors did not live in a world like how Sushant Singh Rajput lived, he was fond of technology and had a curious mind. Arian Romal says it was very unfortunate to see the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's name is targeted as some people want to save themselves. The singer says it feels uncomfortable to see the news about the late actor. Arian Romal reportedly recalls meeting Sushant Singh Rajput four years back in Mumbai when the late actor used to live in Malad.

Romal states that he met Sushant at a TV actor's party and he was sitting next to the late actor but did not know who he was. Romal says, after he introduced himself, he asked Sushant to have a drink, but the actor refused as he was preparing for a role and was on a strict diet. Romal also adds that Sushant had carried a tiffin with boiled chicken to eat. The singer cum entrepreneur felt that the late star was very serious about his work. Arian Romal finally adds that even if it takes 5 or 10 years, the truth about the actor's death must come out. He also adds that people who lived using Sushant's money should be ashamed, as the late actor was being called a druggie among other things.

Credits :IANS

