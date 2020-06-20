  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput was about to produce a patriotic film 'Vande Bharatam' starring himself

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was to turn producer with a self-starring patriotic film titled "Vande Bharatam".
The script is by Raaj Shaandilyaa and the film was to mark the directorial debut of Sandip Ssingh, who has said he was Sushant's friend and is credited with producing films like "Aligarh", "Sarbjit" and "Bhoomi", and co-producing projects like "Goliyon Ki Ras Leela: Ram Leela", "Rowdy Rathore" and "Mary Kom".

Ssingh took to Instagram on Saturday evening to talk about the movie. He also shared a poster of the movie featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.

He wrote: "You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai."

"You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it!"

"Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul," Ssingh wrote.

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Out of work not at all. Then why???

