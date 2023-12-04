Sushant Singh Rajput was an 'oversensitive person'; recalls Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra, a casting director who turned filmmaker with the 2020 film Dil Bechara featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, discussed the late actor's mental health challenges in a recent interview. Apart from this, Mukesh also expressed that he finds it hard to listen to the music album of the film because the memories associated with it are very painful.

Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput

During a recent interaction with Lallantop, Mukesh Chhabra described Sushant Singh Rajput as his closest friend and mentioned that listening to the soundtrack of Dil Bechara is challenging because it brings back cherished memories with Sushant. When asked if Sushant felt disappointed about not being included in major projects, Mukesh responded, “He would get affected very easily. He would get upset with people very easily. He would get very upset if he read a negative article about himself. He was an oversensitive person, we all are.”

Mukesh commended Sushant for his commitment to giving his all to his films. He also mentioned that it was during the pandemic, and if he had known about what Sushant was experiencing, he would have gone and talked to him. He added, “ We used to meet very often. From his first film to his last one, our relationship remained strong.”

Mukesh Chhabra shared throwback picture of his late mother, and Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, Mukesh Chhabra shared a photo on his Instagram handle featuring his late mother and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The picture showed Sushant happily enjoying aloo parathas with Mukesh's mother. Sushant was dressed in a black t-shirt, beige pants, white sneakers, and a baseball cap.

In the caption, Mukesh expressed his longing for both of them and shared his belief that his mother and Sushant are now enjoying some quality time in heaven. He wrote, “Found this picture mom and Sushant enjoying aloo parathas! I am sure both of them must be enjoying now also Aaram se upper Beth Kar #missingbothofthem #lifeisstrange #love #love.”

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara, which featured newcomer Sanjana Sanghi, is the Hindi version of The Fault in Our Stars, a film with Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar a few weeks after Sushant's passing.

