Sushant Singh Rajput was anxious after ex manager Disha's death, wanted to leave the industry: Report

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was upset and anxious after his ex-manager Disha Salian's demise. Moreover, he also wanted to leave the industry.

Various other revelations have been made concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise that is sure to shock everyone. And the most surprising fact here is revealed by Smita Parikh, a festival director from Mumbai who knew the late actor, Rhea Chakraborty, and others. She starts initially by stating that Sushant was not at all depressed. ‘I have spent 10-12 hours at a stretch with him, says Smita. She further says that she has been in touch with the late actor’s family and that the entire theory is a lie.

Moreover, Smita also reveals that Rhea left Sushant’s house on 8th June in the morning hours and the driver was asked to drop her at her house. That very same day, the late actor’s sister Mitu Singh had arrived at his house and that he was absolutely alright. However, Smita says that Sushant was very upset after his ex-manager Disha Salian’s demise. Not only that but he was also telling Mitu (his sister) that ‘they’ will not leave him and these people will be after him.

In Smita’s words, ‘he was very anxious but not depressed.’ She reveals that Sushant called his brother-in-law a few days later saying that he was very scared. The late actor had approached his family earlier in November when he told them that he wanted to leave the industry. His sister also drove him to Chandigarh, reveals Smita. She further adds that he, in fact, went by road to the state.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani had told her 'I am losing my brother'

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×