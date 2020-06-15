Sushant Singh Rajput was getting married in November; Father collapses post the news of the actor’s demise

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise surfaced, his family in Patna has been grave shock and are still finding it hard to come in terms with this reality.

The heartbreaking news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has become a nightmare for all his fans, a nightmare which will haunt them forever. The 34 year old actor had, reportedly, committed suicide at his Bandra apartment. According to media reports, he was found hanging with a fan in his room on Sunday. Sushant’s unfortunate demise has sent a wave of grief and shock across the nation. While the fans are mourning his demise, people in his hometown Patna are still struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality.

In fact, according to India TV News, Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh had collapsed after hearing the news of his son’s demise over a phone call. The media reports also suggested that Singh’s condition has deteriorated ever since he got the shocking news. Meanwhile, there are reports that the actor was also scheduled to tie the knot this year. While talking to India TV, Sushant’s cousin brother revealed that the Chhichhore actor was supposed to get married in November. Although he didn’t reveal the name of the girl, he did mention that the family was gearing up for the wedding which was said to take place in Mumbai.

To recall, Sushant’s love life has always been the talk of the town. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was in a relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years. After their break up, Sushant was linked with several co-stars including Kriti Sanon. Recently, he was rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty for some time. However, neither of the two had made their relationship official.

