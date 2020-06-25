  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput was the happiest when a fan painted him on a canvas and these throwback PHOTOS are proof

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he was to be seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and as we speak, the post-mortem reports are out and it suggests that the actor died due to hanging ruling out any foul play. Ever since his untimely demise, die-hard fans of the actor have been heartbroken over his death and although it’s been more than a week since Sushant left us, fans and his folks are still reeling under the trauma. Every day, social media is buzzing with old and throwback photos of Sushant Singh Rajput that his fans share in order to remember him, and today, we found a series of photos wherein this Kedarnath actor is seen posing with a painting that a fan made of him. While the painting features Sushant dressed up in formal attire, Sushant tries to copy his pose while he poses alongside the painting wearing shorts and tee.  

In the said photo, we can see Sushant posing with a painting that a fan gifted him and the smile on his face his priceless. Yesterday, the Mumbai police received the final post-mortem report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case and as per reports, the cause of death has been identified as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. Also, reports suggested that there was no foul play involved in the actor’s death and that “There were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. His nails were clean.”

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's photos here:

