Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of many talents and THIS throwback video of him strumming a guitar is proof

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Fans of the Kedarnath actor have been paying tributes to him on social media. A throwback video of Sushant playing the guitar is going viral on the internet.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in a state of grief and shock. The actor who gave us hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more, passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai at the age of 34. His sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock including his colleagues, friends and family. Sushant’s throwback photos and videos have been surfacing on social media since the past 2 days and one of his clips gives us an insight into one of his many talents. Sushant was not just a great actor but also was inclined towards astronomy. He was also a rank holder in academics and had even refused a scholarship at Stanford University.

A throwback video of Sushant features the late Kedarnath actor strumming the strings of the guitar. As he is seen playing the guitar, we can see the actor smiling and enjoying his jam session. The throwback video has been going viral among his fans who are paying their tributes to the actor post his demise. As per reports, Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. The post mortem report of the actor confirmed that he passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Also Read|Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in heartbreaking note: Part of my heart will always keep you alive

Several throwback posts of Sushant have been going viral on social media and fans have been paying emotional tributes to him on social media. Even Bollywood stars like , , , , Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and more have expressed grief over the loss of the talented actor at a young age. Sushant’s funeral took place at Vile Parle in Mumbai in the presence of his close friends and family. Kriti Sanon, , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and others were present to pay their last respects to the late actor. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore. His film Dil Bechara was yet to be released.

Here is the throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput playing the guitar:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×