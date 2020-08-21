  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput was NOT approached for Rakesh Sharma biopic, clarifies Saare Jahaan Se Acchha producer

Soon after Farhan Akhtar had landed the leading role in Rakesh Sharma biopic, netizens were furious that late Sushant Singh Rajput was probably sidelined.
The latest biopic to get its lead hero finalised was Saare Jahaan Se Acchha -- a biopic based on the life of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma who was the first and only Indian to travel into space. Just last month, the makers zeroed in on Farhan Akhtar to essay Rakesh Sharma's character. However, the project often made headlines after Shah Rukh Khan stepped down and the makers were left with no one.

From Aamir Khan to Vicky Kaushal, rumours of leading actors being considered had surfaced. Amidst all of this, there were also rumours that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was approached for the role. However, the film's producer has now issued a statement and clarified that the late actor was actually never approached.

Soon after Farhan Akhtar had landed the leading role, netizens were furious that another Bollywood insider had landed the role and Sushant was probably sidelined. Now, in a statement to Hindustan Times, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production house’s spokesperson said, "This is to clarify that the late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput was not approached for the Rakesh Sharma biopic." 

Announced in 2018, Saare Jahaan Se Acchha is set to be directed by ad-filmmaker Mahesh Mathai who will be returning to the big screen for the first time in recent years. The film will focus on Rakesh Sharma's journey into space. While there have been other astronauts with Indian backgrounds go into space before, Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian born to go to space in 1984. Farhan Akhtar is likely to undergo physical transformation and work on nuances of being an astronaut. 

