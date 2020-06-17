Sushant Singh Rajput was offered four films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has created an uproar across the entire country. Now, it has been revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered four films to the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left everyone in deep shock and grief-stricken. At the same time, it has also created an uproar across social media as people are trying to dig deeper into the reason behind his tragic death. Recently, a case has been filed against a few Bollywood celebs including , , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor in connection with Sushant’s suicide. However, a source close to Bhansali speaks the otherwise about the entire matter.

As per the source, Sushant and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were fond of each other and their respective work. Not only that, but the same source also makes a shocking revelation stating that Bhansali had, in fact, offered four films to the late actor but things did not work out because of date issues. The source further adds that the MS Dhoni star had once dropped his last name to show his support towards the filmmaker when the latter was attacked by some fringe group.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor also lashed out at those who had filed a case against her stating that she was the one who had actually launched Sushant. She further revealed about being upset regarding the convoluted theories that are emerging of late. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 14th June, 2020, as per police reports. Some of his former co-stars and other celebs including , Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Krystal D’Souza and Jackky Bhagnani were present at his funeral.

