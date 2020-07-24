Sushant Singh Rajput was offered Hasee Toh Phasee but he left to work with YRF, Dharma REVEALS Anurag Kashyap

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi will release digitally on July 24, 2020

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, debate around nepotism, and star kids has opened up a can of worms as a certain section of the industry has come out in the open bashing Bollywood bigwigs and directors for sabotaging the career of outsiders. Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release- Dil Bechara, Anurag Kashyap opened up about the debate around nepotism and said that while has called Karan the flagbearer of nepotism, Anurag, on the contrary, feels that outsiders, too, seek validation from bigwigs such as YRF and Dharma.

Anurag, in an interview, said that Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of his films twice only to work with Dharma and YRF. Yes, Anurag said that Sushant was already working in Kai Po Che and signed on for PK where he was working with Mukesh Chhabra (casting director) from my office. In the interview, Anurag opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput backing out of two of his films twice because the late actor wanted to work with YRF and ’s Dharma Productions. Anurag said, “At that time, he was going to start with Phantom. That time we started the film, Hasee Toh Phasee with Sushant as the lead. And then, we went to Parineeti who was handled by YRF. We told Parineeti that this (Sushant) is the actor who already has Kai Po Che and PK. Then he went on to talk with YRF where YRF called Sushant and gave him a deal that we will sign you up, and you do Shuddh Desi Romance. Sushant then dropped Hasee Toh Phasee and signed on for Shuddh Desi.."

Adding, Anurag said that it was Sushant who dropped out of a film of an outsider because he wanted the validation from Yash Raj Films. Anurag didn’t stop here as he went on to cite another instance when Mukesh Chhabra had gone to Sushant Singh Rajput saying Anurag has written a script and is looking for an actor who is a star based out of UP. While Sushant had the script, he never returned Anurag’s call because at that time, Dhoni had released and since the film became a massive hit, Sushant never called back. And before signing off, Anurag Kashyap said that he is not upset with Sushant for not working with him, however, he only wants to make a point that this is the validation that outsiders seek who come in the industry. With every passing day, the debate surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput continues to be the topic of conversation and in order to probe his death, the Mumbai Police have been interrogating his friends, family and Bollywood celebs. From Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, to Sanjana Sanghi, and others, a host of celebs have been questioned in Sushant’s death case.

Credits :NDTV

