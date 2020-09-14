Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘protective brother’ says brother in law as he recalls when he was dating his sister

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law, Vishal Kirti, took to Twitter to reminisce the time when the late actor was a possessive brother.

Today, it’s been three months since the tragic death of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput and remembering the late actor, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a new song dedicated to the late actor. Titled Josh-e-Jahan, the song features video clips of Sushant, and sharing the video, she wrote, “JOSH-E-JAHAN. It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand.....”

Later, SSR’s brother in law, Vishal Kirti, shared a screenshot and showed us how he and Sushant's sister Shweta would catch up with the late actor on FaceTime. But alongside the photo, Vishal shared a story wherein he revealed how SSR was a possessive brother when he was dating his sister. He wrote, “As for a sweet anecdote, when Shweta and I started dating in college, Sushant, playing a typical protective brother, questioned my intentions for his sister. We assured him that we were serious about the relationship but he was only fully convinced when I came down from the US to marry Shweta in 2007, after a short stint with long distance relationship. Rest is history!”

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB in the death probe of the late actor, and after interrogation, Rhea was sent to 14-day judicial custody. While her bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, report suggest that her lawyer will appeal to the high court for her bail

Occasionally,I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the “Extended Family”so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice.https://t.co/kzTaG10r4O — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 14, 2020

