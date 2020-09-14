  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘protective brother’ says brother in law as he recalls when he was dating his sister

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother in law, Vishal Kirti, took to Twitter to reminisce the time when the late actor was a possessive brother.
483044 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 02:13 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘protective brother’ says brother in law as he recalls when he was dating his sisterSushant Singh Rajput was ‘protective brother’ says brother in law as he recalls when he was dating his sister
Today, it’s been three months since the tragic death of Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput and remembering the late actor, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a new song dedicated to the late actor. Titled Josh-e-Jahan, the song features video clips of Sushant, and sharing the video, she wrote, “JOSH-E-JAHAN. It has been 90 Days Bhai left his physical body. This song is dedicated to honor and celebrate his ever-felt presence in our lives. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand.....”

Later, SSR’s brother in law, Vishal Kirti, shared a screenshot and showed us how he and Sushant's sister Shweta would catch up with the late actor on FaceTime. But alongside the photo, Vishal shared a story wherein he revealed how SSR was a possessive brother when he was dating his sister. He wrote, “As for a sweet anecdote, when Shweta and I started dating in college, Sushant, playing a typical protective brother, questioned my intentions for his sister. We assured him that we were serious about the relationship but he was only fully convinced when I came down from the US to marry Shweta in 2007, after a short stint with long distance relationship. Rest is history!”

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB in the death probe of the late actor, and after interrogation, Rhea was sent to 14-day judicial custody. While her bail plea was rejected by the sessions court, report suggest that her lawyer will appeal to the high court for her bail

Check out the post here:

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 2 days ago

when will you stop your blabbering......bakri ki tarah bah bah bah... Your brother in law was a drug addict and a serial skirt chaser... He slept with all his costars.....kya family ka culture hai.. your sis in law grope rhea in drunken state...... can you please stop your drama...... Dysfunctional family with pathological liars.......Do not bring his memory.. He was not a saint nor a freedom fighter.. just an actor with all the vices... smoking drinking drugs, sleeping with all co stars, multiple affairs.... what else do you need... please post PV. It has to stop

Anonymous 2 days ago

You r creep.. Understood.. Don't judge anybody with knowing truth...

Anonymous 2 days ago

He was in a toxic relationship , he didn't realize it and his family was too far to help him.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bla,bla,bla,bla,bla............ You are a donkey .........Your wife is a mad.. .......Your father in law is a liar.......... Verify full family,if bipolar. .... ....

Anonymous 2 days ago

All these things would have been very sweet if they did not start off that war with Rhea. These people have made memories of Sushant seem like bad thing

Anonymous 2 days ago

Every brother is protective.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ok brother in law I didn't really see your fake wife remember him on insta while he was alive. She was only full of herself with her pictures looking like a wannabe.

Anonymous 2 days ago

she is an accomplished woman who had 4.0 gpa in her MBA in US. That is very difficult to achieve

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sweet

Anonymous 2 days ago

Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world. Get ready for slow & prolonged news drip from SSR family.

Anonymous 2 days ago

yeah, milk the dead cow slowly

