Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't offered Sadak 2, Rhea Chakraborty considered me her guru says Mahesh Bhatt to cops

Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement at the Santacruz Police station on Monday in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. His statement reportedly revealed Rhea Chakraborty was close to him and that Sushant was not considered for the casting of Sadak 2.

Monday began with a huge development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case wherein filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police at the Santacruz Police station. Now, details of Mahesh Bhatt’s statement have surfaced in certain reports. As per a report of Zee News, the Sadak 2 director reportedly shared in his statement that he met Sushant only twice between 2018 and 2019. The report further revealed that the filmmaker met Sushant later again through Rhea after he cast her in Jalebi.

Talking about Rhea, the filmmaker reportedly revealed to the police that she considered him a mentor or a guru since he had cast her in Jalebi. Further, the report added that the filmmaker reportedly told the cops that Sushant expressed his interest in working with him without any consideration of the role he gets. Reportedly, Mahesh Bhatt also said that Sadak 2 was always supposed to be made with Sanjay Dutt as the lead as it was a sequel to his 1991 film. Reportedly, Bhatt told the cops that there was never any discussion over casting Rhea or Sushant in Sadak 2.

Meanwhile, reports have been coming in that the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta may record his statement on Tuesday morning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The Maharashtra Home Minister had spoken to the media a day back and had said that if needed may also be called in. So far, several big names have recorded their statements in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and others. Reportedly, summons have been sent to as well to record her statement in Sushant’s case. The actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

