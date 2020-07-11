Sushant Singh Rajput watching his song ‘Sweetheart’ sitting in the car will melt your heart; Throwback Video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and his last film- Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence, and post his untimely demise, Sushant’s fans have been pointing fingers at nepotism for sabotaging his career and also, fans of Sushant have been demanding a CBI inquiry into his death case because they suspect foul play in his death. That said, post his demise, the Mumbai Police have been questioning friends, family and co-actors of the late actor in order to probe his death, and post his post-mortem reports, which confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging, the viscera report has also come out to be negative which rules out the presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison.

Ever since Sushant left for the heavenly abode, fans of the late actor have been sharing old and throwback videos of the Kedarnath actor, and today, we got our hands on a video of Sushant Singh Rajput wherein he is seen watching his song- Sweetheart from Kedarnath on laptop while sitting in the front seat of the car and the excitement and enthusiasm on Sushant’s face is unmissable. Besides, videos of Sushant working out, playing with his dog, and photos with his sisters, too have been going viral on social media.

While Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last film- Dil Bechara will witness a digital release on July 24, 2020, and yesterday, the makers of the film released the title track of the film crooned by A R Rahman.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

