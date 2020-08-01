Sushant Singh Rajput would never kill himself reveals the late actor's family friend

During the interview with India Today, Smita Parikh reveals that she and the late actor's family knew from the very first day that the actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh spoke to India Today for an interview. During the interview, Smita Parikh revealed that she and the late actor's family knew from the very first day that the actor did not commit suicide. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh further adds that it has been more than a month since the actor passed away, and yet the forensic report on the cloth used for hanging is nowhere in sight. Smita Parikh also adds that the actor would never kill himself over depression as she and the actor's family knew him very closely.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend also mentions that the actor was found by his roommate Siddharth Pithani and the actor's technical staff, Samuel. Smita Parikh questions as to why did the duo not wait for the actor's sister to reach the house. Smita Parikh also says during the interview with India Today that the late actor was upset and affected by Disha Salian's death. She further adds that she was not aware was made the late actor so scared. But, she also mentions that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was scared of something, but unfortunately he did not reveal any names.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita Parikh also tells India Today during the interview that last year the late actor had Rs 40 crores in his bank account. She further adds that a lot of money from the late actor's account was spent on Rhea Chakraborty's expenses.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

