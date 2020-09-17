Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 April notes recovered by NCB, late actor wrote about meeting 'Kriti' & no smoking

Apart from living in Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput had also rented a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and often spend days on end there. The handwritten notes were recovered from there.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, but even after more than 90 days since his demise, the actor's death case continues to be investigated by various agencies. The Chhichhore actor was found in his Bandra residence and since then the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate have been involved in the case along with the Mumbai Police. Apart from living in Mumbai, Sushant used to also rent a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and often spend days on end there.

His former driver had also revealed that the late actor loved spending time at Pawana farmhouse and once the entire team of Chhichhore had also gone there. Now, according to an India Today report, the NCB has found the late actor's notes at his farmhouse. The handwritten notes date back to April 2018 show that Sushant used to prepare a to-do list for the day.

The list suggests that the actor used to wake up at 2:30 AM and indulge in star gazing, archery and playing tennis. Not just that, the list also mentions 'Spend time with Kriti' and 'Read Kedarnath'. This could be in reference to his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and read the script or study his character in Kedarnath. The late actor also mentions 'no smoking' in the list which suggests that he was probably planning to quit smoking. Apart from daily activities, Sushant had also penned down his thoughts on dreams, happiness, quotes and learnings of physics.

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters.

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019

Sushant had earlier shared on Twitter his 50 dreams to accomplish and would often share photos and videos whenever he ticked one off the check list.

