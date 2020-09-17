  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 April notes recovered by NCB, late actor wrote about meeting 'Kriti' & no smoking

Apart from living in Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput had also rented a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and often spend days on end there. The handwritten notes were recovered from there.
Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 03:52 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 April notes recovered by NCB from Pawana farmhouse.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, but even after more than 90 days since his demise, the actor's death case continues to be investigated by various agencies. The Chhichhore actor was found in his Bandra residence and since then the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate have been involved in the case along with the Mumbai Police. Apart from living in Mumbai, Sushant used to also rent a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and often spend days on end there. 

His former driver had also revealed that the late actor loved spending time at Pawana farmhouse and once the entire team of Chhichhore had also gone there. Now, according to an India Today report, the NCB has found the late actor's notes at his farmhouse. The handwritten notes date back to April 2018 show that Sushant used to prepare a to-do list for the day. 

The list suggests that the actor used to wake up at 2:30 AM and indulge in star gazing, archery and playing tennis. Not just that, the list also mentions 'Spend time with Kriti' and 'Read Kedarnath'. This could be in reference to his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon and read the script or study his character in Kedarnath. The late actor also mentions 'no smoking' in the list which suggests that he was probably planning to quit smoking. Apart from daily activities, Sushant had also penned down his thoughts on dreams, happiness, quotes and learnings of physics. 

Sushant had earlier shared on Twitter his 50 dreams to accomplish and would often share photos and videos whenever he ticked one off the check list. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe & submit reports, but will still come up with nothing against Rhea or anyone as there is indeed nothing. There is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. According to NCB, drugs were procured for SSR. Ergo he is the user, & that makes him the prime accused. If SSR was alive he would be in jail. He was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs & people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. BJP is using SSR's death, his family & Kangana as tools for political gain. Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all & atleast gave him some dignity in death. Until the family came out after 40 days to demand money & somehow convict her. More importantly, his family hid his mental illness & a sister illegally prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. The investigation & opinion has turned into a lynch fest for Rhea & the rest. India loves mob justice. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban & are incapable of thinking with common sense & logic. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from the free-falling economy, rising COVID cases, unemployment , farmers & the migrant crisis to name a few. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Fake news by all rajput.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

We shudnt believe all these news bcz NCB is very professional and won't give out these details. Post it pinkvilla.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

No smoking does not mean weed it ciy8br cigarettes

