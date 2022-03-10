Sushant Singh Rajput's 2023 birth anniversary to be celebrated as Sushant Moon

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode in 2020. He has left behind a huge void. Among many passions which the actor pursued, one was astronomy. He loved to watch stars from his house. And now in memory of the actor, Luna Society International has announced that January 21, 2023, will be dedicated to the star. The actor celebrated his birthday on this date. America's Luna Society has dedicated his 2023 birth date as 'Sushant Moon.'

Viral Bhayani shared a post on his Instagram handle, “American lunar society to celebrate #sushantsinghrajput ’s birth anniversary as “Sushant moon ‘ January 21, 2023, has been set as the first observance of “Sushant’s Moon,” proclaimed to celebrate the life of the Bollywood superstar and space enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s Moon will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023, unique because it is also the date upon which Luna is at its closest distance to Earth during the entire year.”

The announcement made his fans ecstatic. One of the fans wrote, “This is beyond Brilliant see Sushant how much people adore and appreciate you and you are a star worldwide. So Luna Society of America is taking the initiative to celebrate SSR’s birth anniversary as “Sushant Moon” can’t wait to see it happening.”

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with Pavitra Rishta on television and later shifted to Bollywood. He had worked in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Raabta, and Kai Po Che. Sushant’s last movie was Dil Bechara along with Sanjana Sanghi.

