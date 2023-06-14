Sushant Singh Rajput’s 3rd death anniversary: Sister Shweta Singh shares VIDEO message: ‘He hasn’t left…’

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June 2020, left the entire nation shocked. Today marks three years since his unfortunate death, and on his 3rd death anniversary, fans have been remembering the Kedarnath actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to her Instagram account to pen a post, in which she shared a list of books that Sushant once recommended to her. She also shared a video message for her followers, in which she mentioned that if his fans really love him, and want to keep him alive, one way to do that is to imbibe his qualities.

Shweta Singh Kirti remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary

On May 21, Shweta Singh Kirti announced that she is going for a 1-month solitary retreat to a Buddhist Hermitage, and won’t be posting on social media. However, she posted a video message today on Instagram, in which she mentioned, “I thought I'll connect to the Internet and post this for Bhai. It's his 3rd death anniversary. I don't like to call it death anniversary, because it makes me feel bad. It makes me feel as if he has left. He hasn't left anywhere. He has just left his physical body but he is around and I can feel him completely.”

She said that the other day, she was scrolling through her old WhatsApp messages with Sushant Singh Rajput, and went back to the time they were discussing books, and he had suggested what books she should read. “I will post about that as well. And what I wanted to share was that if we want to keep Sushant alive and if we really love him, we have to live what he was. We have to imbibe his qualities. We have to imbibe the goodness of his heart. So I want to leave you guys with this message,” said Shweta, in her video message.

In another post, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with her children. Further, she added pictures of books that Sushant recommended her. The last picture is a screenshot of Sushant’s WhatsApp message to Shweta Singh Kirti, in which he had written, “Also these three were my last years fav. :) You also share if you find anything kickass.” In her caption, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai’s suburban Bandra on 14th June, 2020. The CBI took over the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in August 2020.

