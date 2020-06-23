Sushant Singh Rajput's adorable throwback pictures with a cute little princess will brighten up your day

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai at the age of 34 on 14th June 2020 and his demise left everyone in a state of shock. His throwback photos with a cute little girl will make you emotional.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock and grief. Reportedly, Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it was alleged that the actor was suffering from depression for the past 6 months. All his close friends and industry colleagues have been paying emotional tributes to the Kai Po Che actor. While fans have been extremely overwhelmed by the loss of the actor, many have been revisiting the actor’s old photos.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Sushant having a gala time with a cute little kid. In the collage, one picture shows Sushant looking at a puzzle or a drawing that is kept on the floor, the other photo shows the late actor giving a red coloured heart balloon to the cute munchkin and in the third photo, the Chhichhore actor is all smiles as he poses with this cute princess while holding on to the balloon. This picture was taken in the year 2017 when Sushant had gone for a meeting where he met this cute angel. The actor had even shared these photos on his social media account and wrote, "You know your day is made when you meet happiness itself in the morning. Good morning guys."

Recently, we even came across some throwback photos of the late actor from his New York Trip which had been going viral all over the internet. In the throwback photos, the late actor can be seen enjoying a gala time on the streets of New York. Sushant can be seen holding a little baby on the streets and playing with the baby.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback photo here:

Meanwhile, a week after recording statements of friends, colleagues and house help staff, the Bandra police on Monday summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's closest friend Rohini Iyer to record her statement. Since last week, the police have recorded statements of multiple people including the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Not just that, the police have also sought Sushant's contract copies with Yash Raj Films and other production houses in the past.

Credits :Instagram

