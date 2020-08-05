Sushant Singh Rajput's aide reveals his death is related to Disha's case; Confirms actor changed 50 sim cards

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has once again taken a new turn. A close aide of the late actor has revealed that his death is related to ex-manager Disha Salian's death.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case seems to have gotten more baffling than ever. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020. Initially, police statements and media reports stated that he ended his life but the entire matter has turned the other way around in the past few days. This begins with Sushant’s father KK Singh filing an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on various charges. Moreover, certain sections have also been linking his case to that of his ex-manager Disha Salian.

Disha passed away after having fallen off a building on 8th June 2020. Now, a close aide of Sushant Singh Rajput has spoken about it in a sting operation conducted by a news channel. He has revealed that there is indeed a connection between the late actor’s death and Disha’s death. Not only that but he also cites this as the reason behind Sushant changing 50 sim cards within 5 days. The anonymous aide has further added more details.

He has stated that Disha called Sushant Singh Rajput to tell him something and that the late actor revealed the same to Sandip Ssingh. That’s not all. Sushant had reportedly told Sandip that he would reveal everything to the media. According to the aide, Disha might have called the late actor for some help and he did a mistake by telling the same to Sandip Ssingh. According to him, the entire thing was reportedly done in two phone calls.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput confronted Rhea Chakraborty about expenses & told me not to worry: Siddharth Pithani

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×