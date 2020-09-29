Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic Report: No trace of organic poison; CBI to probe abetment of suicide
Sushant Singh Rajput's case has taken a new turn. Last night, it was reported that the AIIMS team, roped in for the investigation of SSR's death, has submitted their conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation. While the CBI is yet to make an official statement about the medical findings, Times Now reports that the team has found no traces of organic poison in the report. However, AIIMS hasn't finished the detailed investigation of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report.
It is also reported that CBI will progress with the investigation of abetment of suicide. The national news channel also added that the report noted there were a few lapses in the autopsy carried out by Cooper Hospital. The room where the autopsy was carried out, there weren't enough lights in the room. These lapses have been highlighted. The forensic team has submitted these findings with CBI.
Sources also claim that the investigation is the final stage with the AIIMS report not being contrary to the probe. "No one has been given clean-chit," the insider claimed. The channel also added that Rhea and Showik Chakraborty are under the CBI scanner. If needed, CBI could question Rhea's family yet again. The actress and her family members have been named in the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna.
The CBI team has two FIRs in hand. The first FIR was filed by Sushant's family in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetment of suicide, cheating and more. The other was filed by Rhea in Mumbai Police just days before her arrest by the NCB. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Should CBI expedite its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? COMMENT
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
If AIIMS is taking so much time to give a report it means something is definitely wrong with first report and at same time if they give conclusive report saying suicide then cooper hosp colleagues who did first autopsy will loose there medical license . Hope truth comes out and real culprits get punished and justice will be served .
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
IT IS SUICIDE but nahi kuch logon ko esse dramatic banana hai ki murder kiya phir suicide jaise dikhaya , arre yeh movie nahi real life hai and aiims best hospital and medical institution hai.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
sush was a druggie
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Dopehead ssr
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
He smoked his way to it.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
No faith in the judicial system in India
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
His girlfriend was not with him for a week before he died, they will have zero chance of framing her and getting away with it.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
I feel such a sense of sadness that jus9eont be served to Ssr
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
SSR is not a baby surrounded by devious evil cunning women like his sisters Rhea Sara or whoever .he was in full control of his senses when he took drugs or partied.hes 50bresponsible fir his death himself .
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Put his sisters behind bars.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
35 year old druggie died with the help of his sisters.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
With family like his he did not need enemies.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
lock up his sisters
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Sister's greed did him in.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
No one else was around apart form his sister who was there for several days before he died and had him sign everything over to her.
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Lock up the liar sisters
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
We the ppl of India and Ssr fans are being cheated
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Abatement to suicide how they will prove that because it was Sushant who broke up with Rhea.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
I saw that coming. How such a definate finding when they said only 20 percent viscera and it was ready disintergrated..... These ppl are all bought by some big player in the game. So much body evi9and still its abetment to suicide. Hell no its murder
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
True it's murder by strangulation and assault.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Rhea created an atmosphere whereby he thought he was bi polar etc therefore abetment of suicide. Plain and simple.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
What I'd been suspecting from Day 1: The CBI will conclude that it was a suicide, and then what? Kangana and Arnab will "investigate" and try to destroy everyone they don't like! That's what has been happening, from Day 1- Kangana going after everyone she's jealous of, Arnab supporting her for TRPs and because the Government ordered him to!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
It is a suicide and his sister who gave him anxiety meds without proper doctor's supervision should be held responsible. It's as simple as this. Why Parade celebrities who had nothing to do with SSR when he was alive?? SSR smoked all 3 weed joints in the morning before going to his bedroom. He was a grown man and took his own decisions. Stop misogyny. Stop blaming women for his actions. The only women to blame are his own sisters.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Why parade -because bullywood should have been cleaned up a long time ago. Better late than never but now they need to clean it up properly and catch the top people.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Rhea lovingly prepared doobies sourced by her brother and kept SSR drugged with meds sourced by her medico dad, meanwhile they were enjoying his homes and money. Deadly family. PV post!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Where's the CCTV footage? Why did Rhea rip pages from his diary and block the "love of her life" few days before his death??? She only asked for a CBI probe after immense public pressure. She is a psychopath who doesn't give a damn about him or the hell the ones who truly loved and cared for him are going through! Why was his eye punched and legs broken and body have bruises? If this happened to your family and they covered it up as a suicide I doubt you would be so forgiving! Stop being so bloody spiteful and insensitive!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Mumbai police didn't mention any recovery of weed joints or hard drugs from the crime scene! Stop this B.S about misogyny! It's a fact that he sent out an SOS call to Rhea SEVERAL times on the 9th till his death and even to his sister. His sister might be responsible but so is Rhea. If she knew about the meds and how vulnerable he was, it never crossed her mind this might be an emergency call which if she had answered and sent help could have ssved his life??? But Rhea felt it was more important to send a WhatsApp message saying "She feels relieved and her wings are unclipped". Forget girlfriend what sort of a HUMAN BEING is she??? This isn't about misogyny or pathriarchy. It's a fact that Rhea blocked him and failed to answer a call that could potentially save his life. What right does she have to say "He was the love of her life" and call him her boyfriend and what right does she have to visit his morgue and even lay a finger or her eyes on his corpse when she broke up with him few days before his death just because Mahesh Bhatt told her to do so! This may not be easy to prove in court, but ALL those who knew of his dangerous mental health condition and did absolutely nothing are ALL culpable and from the insensitive crass statements made by Alia's parents and her uncle who "saw it coming" they are ALL culpable!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Celebrities are being paraded because their names came up as part of chain associated with Rhea and her brother. drug cartel, money laundering, child prostitution stems from drugs. So get off your high horse and see the broader picture.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Your last 3 statement contradict each other you moron. You’re just gas bagging paid pr.