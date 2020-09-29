Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic Report: No trace of organic poison; CBI to probe abetment of suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic report reveals no traces of organic poison has been discovered. It is reported that the CBI will focus on the abetment of suicide angle.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has taken a new turn. Last night, it was reported that the AIIMS team, roped in for the investigation of SSR's death, has submitted their conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation. While the CBI is yet to make an official statement about the medical findings, Times Now reports that the team has found no traces of organic poison in the report. However, AIIMS hasn't finished the detailed investigation of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report.

It is also reported that CBI will progress with the investigation of abetment of suicide. The national news channel also added that the report noted there were a few lapses in the autopsy carried out by Cooper Hospital. The room where the autopsy was carried out, there weren't enough lights in the room. These lapses have been highlighted. The forensic team has submitted these findings with CBI.

Sources also claim that the investigation is the final stage with the AIIMS report not being contrary to the probe. "No one has been given clean-chit," the insider claimed. The channel also added that Rhea and Showik Chakraborty are under the CBI scanner. If needed, CBI could question Rhea's family yet again. The actress and her family members have been named in the FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna.

The CBI team has two FIRs in hand. The first FIR was filed by Sushant's family in Patna, accusing Rhea of abetment of suicide, cheating and more. The other was filed by Rhea in Mumbai Police just days before her arrest by the NCB. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Should CBI expedite its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? COMMENT

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×