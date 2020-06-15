Sushant Singh Rajput's alma mater DTU to hold online prayer meet; Teacher remembers actor as 'soft & humble'

Sushant Singh Rajput's alma mater, Delhi Technological University will be organising an online prayer meet for the late actor, who has tragically passed away at the young age of 34. Read below to know what Yogesh Singh, DTU's vice-chancellor and Sushant's teacher had to say about the actor's untimely demise.

It's indeed been a dull 24 hours in the world of Bollywood as they had to bid goodbye to one of the finest young talents from the Hindi film industry, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was only 34, when his death was confirmed by the Mumbai Police yesterday, i.e. June 14, 2020. The cause of death is yet to be officially announced after the post mortem report. Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians flooded social media with tributes to the late actor. The staff at Delhi Technological University, where Sushant studied engineering before dropping out to pursue acting as a career, was shocked over the actor's unfortunate death.

In 2019, when Chhichhore released, Sushant visited his alma mater and was his cheerful self as he spent time with the students and even obliged for selfies. "It is very shocking that he has committed suicide. There are many alumni who were in close contact with him. It is shocking for all of us. He had joined in 2003 and was there for almost three years. His all-India rank was seventh when he got admission. He was a very bright and intelligent student," Yogesh Singh, DTU vice-chancellor, shared with PTI. Yogesh added that an online prayer by the university administration will be organised by DTU in honour of Sushant.

One of Sushant's teachers recalled how the late actor had visited DTU, three-four times in the past five years while sharing how he was "a very soft and humble person." During his last visit, Sushant came sans bouncers and mingled with the students as if the campus were his own home. The professor confessed that Sushant was there for nearly three-four hours and did not have the air of a celebrity.

DTU had also put out a statement post Sushant's untimely demise, writing, "DTU family is extremely shocked and sad at the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was our Alumnus (Batch of 2003, Mechanical Engineering). He was not only a popular actor but was also a popular student of DTU-DCE. This news has come as a great loss to the institution as a bright Alumnus and proud DTU-DCEite has left for the heavenly abode. Our sincere prayers go out to his family in this difficult time."

Rest in peace, Sushant.

Credits :PTI

