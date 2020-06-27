Sushant Singh Rajput's answer on being called a bankable actor is proof of his humility; Watch VIDEO

In a throwback video shared on social media, Sushant Singh Rajput got talking about being called a bankable actor and well, his answer is sure to win you over.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and ever since, the actor continues to be celebrated by his fans and the industry in various ways. His photos and past interviews keep doing the rounds on social media where he spoke about so many things with the kind of zest that only he had, for life and for his work. And today, we came across a video where he was asked about the feeling of being called a bankable star and while he starts off on a funny note, his answer is everything that proves his humility and down to earth nature.

He went on to say how he calls his bank and asks them for a loan in an attempt to get humorous. However, he did add how he feels good given the fact that he never had any relation with Bollywood and for him, this idea was as impossible as someone telling that they want to become the Prime Minister. In addition, he narrated how it was his love for this art and the attachment to it that got me here, left his college and how he did not have so much money to produce his film on his own. He concluded by saying how he is sitting at one of the finest studios in the country and doing the question-answer session with everyone present and this feels good.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video here:

On the work front, his movie Dil Bechara will be releasing digitally on July 24, 2020. The fans have been demanding for a theatrical release for a while now, however, the announcement left them rather disappointed as they wished to bid Sushant a respectful goodbye with his last film. The movie is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which is a film adaptation of a book by the same name, written by John Green.

