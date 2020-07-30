  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statement shows huge transactions for Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik's expenses

The news update states that massive amounts from Sushant Singh Rajput's account had been utilized for Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's expenses. The news report further mentions how, the late actor had a bank balance of nearly Rs 4 crores and 62 lakhs till November of 2019 which later on was reduced to nearly Rs 1 crore by February of 2020.
Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput's bank statement shows huge transactions for Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik's expenses
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements have been accessed by Republic TV. The news update states that massive amounts from Sushant Singh Rajput's account had been utilized for Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's expenses. The news report further mentions how, the late actor had a bank balance of nearly Rs 4 crores and 62 lakhs in the November of 2019 which later on was reduced to nearly Rs 1 crore by February of 2020.

The news reports also add that the expenses included flight tickets costing Rs. 81, 000 for Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's hair, make-up, shopping, and salon expenses costing nearly Rs 1 lakh and also her personal expenses. This shocking revelation came to light after Republic TV got hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements. In another news update, the Bihar police has also questioned actress Ankita Lokhande in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Bihar police reportedly came to Mumbai to investigate the late actor's death case.

In connection to the case, Ankita Lokhande has recorded her statement. The late actor's father also had reportedly filed a FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five others stating that a sum of Rs 15 crores were taken from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank and had been transferred to accounts which had no relation to the late actor.

(ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was harassed by Rhea Chakraborty when he wanted to part ways)

Credits :republicworld.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement