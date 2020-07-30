Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statement shows huge transactions for Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik's expenses

The news update states that massive amounts from Sushant Singh Rajput's account had been utilized for Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's expenses. The news report further mentions how, the late actor had a bank balance of nearly Rs 4 crores and 62 lakhs till November of 2019 which later on was reduced to nearly Rs 1 crore by February of 2020.

As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements have been accessed by Republic TV. The news update states that massive amounts from Sushant Singh Rajput's account had been utilized for Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik's expenses. The news report further mentions how, the late actor had a bank balance of nearly Rs 4 crores and 62 lakhs in the November of 2019 which later on was reduced to nearly Rs 1 crore by February of 2020.

The news reports also add that the expenses included flight tickets costing Rs. 81, 000 for Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's hair, make-up, shopping, and salon expenses costing nearly Rs 1 lakh and also her personal expenses. This shocking revelation came to light after Republic TV got hold of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements. In another news update, the Bihar police has also questioned actress Ankita Lokhande in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Bihar police reportedly came to Mumbai to investigate the late actor's death case.

In connection to the case, Ankita Lokhande has recorded her statement. The late actor's father also had reportedly filed a FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five others stating that a sum of Rs 15 crores were taken from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank and had been transferred to accounts which had no relation to the late actor.

(ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was harassed by Rhea Chakraborty when he wanted to part ways)

Share your comment ×