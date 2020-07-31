Sushant Singh Rajput's bank statements reveal he bore major expenses for Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was a tragic shock for many across the world, and the ongoing case developments are turning out to be murkier than one could have ever imagined. As of Thursday, the Bihar Police had visited all of Sushant's banks in Mumbai's Bandra where the actor held bank accounts and thoroughly went through the transaction statements that have been made in the past few months. Now, these bank statements have unearthed how the actor used to bear massive expenses of not just girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty but also her brother Showik Chakraborty.
According to a report in Republic TV, Sushant had paid for Rhea and Showik's flight tickets in October 2019. As much as Rs 81,000 had been withdrawn from the late actor's account for flight tickets. Not just that, the report also revealed that Sushant's account paid for two other family members of Rhea as well.
Apart from travel, Sushant reportedly also paid for Showik's hotel stay in Mumbai's Taj Land's End. The bill for Showik's stay came to a whopping Rs 4,72,975 and this too has been highlighted in Sushant's account statements. It is also being reported that Sushant also paid for Showik's education. Rhea's personal expenses ranged from shopping at Zara to hairstylists and makeup payments.
The report stated that Rhea withdrew Rs 35,000 from Sushant's personal account for shopping at Zara. Another close friend 'Samuel' has also come under the scanner for using Rs 5 lakh from the actor's account.The documents revealed that in November 2019, Sushant's account had a balance of over Rs 4 crore and dropped to a little over Rs 1 crore in February 2020. The late actor's demise is currently being probed by Mumbai Police, Bihar Police and Enforcement Directorate.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Damn thieves.. They robbed him of his money... Then his piece of mind.... And finally his life.... They should die a death worst than hell..... Shameless scums of the earth
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Kangana,watch out. This is going to happen to you too. Your family is using u for your money only. If they really loved and cared about you they wld have filed a missing persons report when u ran away at 16. They wld have filed a police complaint when u were sleeping with Aditya Pancholi at 17. Wake up.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
