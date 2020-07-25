Sushant Singh Rajput's best on screen chemistry: Sanjana Sanghi, Shraddha Kapoor or Kriti Sanon? VOTE

Late Sushant Singh Rajput had appeared alongside Sanjana Sanghi, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in three different movies. Do let us know in the comments section regarding the actress who you think had the best on-screen chemistry with him.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entertainment industry in deep shock. The late actor has left behind a legacy that will be remembered and cherished forever through his outstanding performances in movies. Recently, his last movie Dil Bechara has been released on 24th July 2020 and has received a positive response from the audience. Moreover, people have also loved the late actor’s on-screen chemistry with Sanjana Sanghi who makes her debut as a female lead in the movie.

The cute love story of Kizie (Sanjana) and Manny (Sushant) has literally won millions of hearts in just a few hours. Prior to this, the movie buffs also loved Sushant’s on-screen chemistry with in the movie Chhichhore that was released last year. Just like Kizie and Manny, Anirudh aka Anni and Maya’s love story was also loved by everyone in the comedy-drama. There is one more actress with whom Sushant shared amazing on-screen chemistry.

Yes, we are talking about Kriti Sanon here. The actress was paired up opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta. Although the movie did not create much magic at the box office, people once again loved the late actor’s chemistry with Kriti. The two of them made for an adorable duo in Raabta and there is no denying this fact. So, we would now like to know which actress among these three had the best on-screen chemistry with the late actor according to you. Do let us know in the comments section.

