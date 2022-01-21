On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his niece shares heartwarming unseen pics with her 'Gulshan Mama'

Sushant Singh Rajput continues to live on in people’s hearts and memories. It has been a year and a half since the actor’s tragic passing, and his loved ones and fans continue to remember the talented actor, his infectious smile, unmissable charm, and an overbearing innocence. On Sushant’s birth anniversary today, his close ones and millions of fans have taken to social media to pour love on the actor. Amid this, his niece too took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of unseen pictures with him.

A few moments back, Sushant’s niece, Katyayni Aarya Rajput took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a couple of throwback pictures featuring the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. In the first picture, a young and adorable-looking Sushant can be seen holding his baby niece on his lap, as he smiled at the camera. In the second picture, we can see the late actor enjoying some noodles with a young Katyayni. Sharing these pictures, Katyayni also penned a sweet note remembering her ‘Gulshan Mama’. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Gulshan Mama I have so much to say to you that words can't. I wish we could still exchange horror stories over maggie like we used to.”

Take a look:

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty who was said to be in a relationship with Sushant also shared a picture and a video featuring both of them on her Instagram space. In the video, they can be seen being goofy after their workout session. Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “Miss you so much”, along with a heart emoticon.

