Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday celebration in a throwback video was all about family, his late mom & prayers

We came across this video of Sushant Singh Rajput from his birthday earlier this year and it looks wholesome. Check it out here. The video was shared by her sister on her social media.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide and his untimely demise has left everyone in shock. The actor has been hailed for his performances and the life he has lead, and of course, the kind of person he was. Time and again, fans keep sharing some throwback videos and photos, but some of them turn us a little more nostalgic than the others. Sushant's death is nothing short of a tragedy, but one thing that has been is how he did live life to his fullest and was much much more than an actor, always will be.

We came across this video of Sushant along with his family members at his residence where he celebrated his birthday is the most traditional way possible. The actor was born on January 21 and this video we came across has been shared by her sister where she wished him a happy birthday with a sweet caption, also reminding us of his film Kedarnath. The video sees him enjoying the pooja at his home and we also notice a photo frame of their late mother and everyone's smiling faces as they pray.

Check out the video of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Singh (@psthegoner) on

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held in Mumbai on June 15, and while his family and few friends were present, many continue to pour in their prayers and condolences. The actor's death has also kickstarted a conversation about mental health, and in fact, his father went on to reveal that though he knew he was low, he knew nothing about the reason for his depression.

