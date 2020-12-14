Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law on the actor's death probe: Investigative agencies are doing their jobs

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter handle to suggest that everyone should be patient enough while seeking justice for the late actor. The latter passed away on 14th June, 2020.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and brother-in-law Vishal Kirti have been seeking justice for the late actor since June 14. The Kedarnath actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Three central agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate are conducting an inquiry in Sushant’s case. However, his fans are getting impatient because even after six months, justice has not been served.

As today marks six months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his brother-in-law Vishal took to his Twitter handle and shared a suggestive tweet. He said that everyone should not be impatient regarding the reason behind the investigating agencies not reaching any conclusion in connection with the probe of his death. He wrote, "Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you. The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honorable things to commemorate Sushant."

(4/5) Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you. The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honorable things to commemorate Sushant. — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

Kirti tweeted on behalf of the late actor and suggested what the latter would have expected the same from his fans had he been alive. "6 months have passed since Sushant's passing. Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated and messy," he tweeted.

(1/5) 6 months have passed since Sushant's passing.Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more,to be more discerning,to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy. — Vishal Kirti (@vikirti) December 14, 2020

He further added, "Don't look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots. Daniel Kahneman's book 'Thinking Fast and Slow' to understand when to use fast thinking and when to think slow."

In a separate tweet, he also added, "In the honor of Sushant's memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. Thank you."

Not only Vishal and Shweta but several others are seeking justice for the late Dil Bechara star. Bollywood actors Shekhar Suman and have also been vocal about the SSR death case since June. Suman even decided not to celebrate his birthday this year on December 7 in memory of the late actor.

