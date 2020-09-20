  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law calls the late actor bibliophile & intellectual as he shares old chats

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a great bond with his brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti. The latter has now given a glimpse of some of his old conversations with the late actor.
It has been three months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but his fans and loved ones continue to reminisce his fond memories. For instance, the late actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, often shares old pictures or organizes campaigns for him on social media. However, she has recently gone for a social media detox. Apart from that, Sushant’s brother-in-law, Vishal Singh Kirti, also shares his thoughts on the MS Dhoni star in his personal blog, as well as his Twitter handle.

He has recently shared a series of chats with the late actor on his blog and states that Sushant was a bibliophile and an intellectual. Kirti gives a glimpse of the screenshots that include their conversations on books. He further states that the Dil Bechara actor was interested in interdisciplinary studies. As one can see in the conversations, both of them discussed a variety of stuff ranging from evolutionary biology to Netflix.

Meanwhile, check out Vishal Singh Kirti’s tweet below:

He also calls his chat session with Sushant Singh Rajput intellectual and terms it ‘beautiful memories.’ Meanwhile, the latest developments in the late actor’s case include NCB summoning his former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha. The two of them will appear before the agency on Monday, 21st September 2020. Meanwhile, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested a few days back on charges of procuring drugs and giving to him. The NCB also arrested her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same.

