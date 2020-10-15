Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law explains the emotional turmoil family is going through since 4 months

The post by Vishal Kirti further states that when the victim's family gets targeted, they are being denied empathy and the right to seek justice, when a crime is committed.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti shared an important post on his Twitter account. The post shared by Vishal Kirti read, "If a crime‘s committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff,we are trying to deny them justice.Always be watchful of such plans.Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming." He further goes on to add how four months have passed since the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

The post further states that when the victim's family gets targeted, they are being denied empathy and the right to seek justice, when a crime is committed. Furthermore, Sushant’s brother in law Vishal Kirti adds in his Twitter post that the family of the victim goes through an emotional turmoil and the family also has to cooperate with the agencies that are probing the late actor's case. As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being investigated by three agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. The Bollywood actor passed away at his Mumbai home on June 14.

Check out the post

If a crime‘s committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff,we are trying to deny them justice.Always be watchful of such plans.Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming pic.twitter.com/Nd0qbKv962 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) October 14, 2020

The actor's passing came as a major blow to his fans and followers. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court. The case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police. Vishal Kirti further adds that by re-victimizing the victim will affect the judicial system of the nation. He also adds that seeking justice becomes a tough task for everyone.

