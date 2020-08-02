Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law says unethical and illegal for a therapist to disclose info in public

After Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist said the actor was battling depression and has a bipolar disorder, Sushant's brother-in-law shared his thoughts on the interview.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist, Susan Walker, opened up about his mental health condition in an interview, the actor's brother-in-law reacted to the claims. Susan claimed Sushant was battling depression and bipolar disorder. Following her statements, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti penned an elaborate note on his blog to share his thoughts on the recent information disclosed in public. Shweta Singh Kirti's husband said that the information recently disclosed by the therapist in the public domain isn't just unethical but also illegal.

"Since there is an enormous amount of stigma today, mental health information is protected by the law of the land. Disclosing mental health information by a psychotherapist/psychologist is not only unethical but also illegal (except for certain circumstances which don’t apply here). I leave it to my father-in-law to press charges on this matter," he wrote. Vishal also questioned the "validity of Susan’s claims." Detailing in on the bipolar diagnosis, Vishal noted that it takes long periods of time to diagnose someone with bipolar disorder. "Susan very conveniently diagnoses Sushant in less than two months (perhaps over a couple of appointments), with a life-changing diagnosis. And then she has the audacity to disclose this information in the public domain," he said.

"If we are to believe Susan, another thing which does become clear is that it was Rhea indeed who was seeking treatment for Sushant and not Sushant himself. Prior to October/November 2019 (and certainly prior to meeting Rhea), as far as I know, no one who has lived with Sushant has ever complained about his mental health, nor has Sushant himself," he added.

He also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's role in the situation. "Another surprising thing is that setting up appointments and being present at the appointments (both done by Rhea) could be a sign of keeping a tab on Sushant’s conversations with the psychotherapist and keeping evidence of mental health issues so that it can be used later for blackmail or to justify the firm control on his resources. If what was bothering him was Rhea’s gaslighting and blackmail, Sushant probably was not given that privacy to discuss," Vishal opined.

"The more important mental health discussion here could be that of Narcissistic Personality Discorder and/or sociopathy/psychopathy for Rhea. Sushant seemed to have suffered gaslighting at the hands of Rhea, based on the information in the public domain. Antisocial Personality Disorder is the more technical term for sociopathy/psychopathy and could be potentially diagnosed for Rhea (I am not diagnosing, only suggesting)," he added.

Vishal said that based on the evidence presented in public and the claims made by KK Singh, "Rhea is the prime suspect in this case." Read the whole blog post here.

