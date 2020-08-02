  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law says unethical and illegal for a therapist to disclose info in public

After Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist said the actor was battling depression and has a bipolar disorder, Sushant's brother-in-law shared his thoughts on the interview.
43824 reads Mumbai
  15
After Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist, Susan Walker, opened up about his mental health condition in an interview, the actor's brother-in-law reacted to the claims. Susan claimed Sushant was battling depression and bipolar disorder. Following her statements, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti penned an elaborate note on his blog to share his thoughts on the recent information disclosed in public. Shweta Singh Kirti's husband said that the information recently disclosed by the therapist in the public domain isn't just unethical but also illegal. 

"Since there is an enormous amount of stigma today, mental health information is protected by the law of the land. Disclosing mental health information by a psychotherapist/psychologist is not only unethical but also illegal (except for certain circumstances which don’t apply here). I leave it to my father-in-law to press charges on this matter," he wrote. Vishal also questioned the "validity of Susan’s claims." Detailing in on the bipolar diagnosis, Vishal noted that it takes long periods of time to diagnose someone with bipolar disorder. "Susan very conveniently diagnoses Sushant in less than two months (perhaps over a couple of appointments), with a life-changing diagnosis. And then she has the audacity to disclose this information in the public domain," he said. 

"If we are to believe Susan, another thing which does become clear is that it was Rhea indeed who was seeking treatment for Sushant and not Sushant himself. Prior to October/November 2019 (and certainly prior to meeting Rhea), as far as I know, no one who has lived with Sushant has ever complained about his mental health, nor has Sushant himself," he added. 

He also questioned Rhea Chakraborty's role in the situation. "Another surprising thing is that setting up appointments and being present at the appointments (both done by Rhea) could be a sign of keeping a tab on Sushant’s conversations with the psychotherapist and keeping evidence of mental health issues so that it can be used later for blackmail or to justify the firm control on his resources. If what was bothering him was Rhea’s gaslighting and blackmail, Sushant probably was not given that privacy to discuss," Vishal opined. 

"The more important mental health discussion here could be that of Narcissistic Personality Discorder and/or sociopathy/psychopathy for Rhea.  Sushant seemed to have suffered gaslighting at the hands of Rhea, based on the information in the public domain. Antisocial Personality Disorder is the more technical term for sociopathy/psychopathy and could be potentially diagnosed for Rhea (I am not diagnosing, only suggesting)," he added. 

Vishal said that based on the evidence presented in public and the claims made by KK Singh, "Rhea is the prime suspect in this case." Read the whole blog post here

Meanwhile, read everything the therapist said here: Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker says the actor suffered from bipolar disorder

Credits :Wordpress

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Mistress of mahesh bhatt ruined life of an innocent life... Where is that troll who kept saying rehea is blah blah daughter swine what kind of cheap parents they are who allowed their daughter to sleep and went and stayed their and enjoyed that person assets.. Shame on disgusting family

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

She thinks privacy, law & order makes little sense. Please book this woman in jail.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Rhea must have thought SSR family is dumb as they are from some village in Bihar. Also they were never in media so she must have thought it was easy to use SSR to climb in industry and can also loot him financially. Sad part is he died. Wish his family members were more around him when he was alive.But i am sure bcoz of all the blind items and industry mockings by KJo etc he kept them away so their life won't be disturbed. Anyways as Fans we should not let Rhea go away easily SSR needs justice.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Mahesh bhatt m**darch***d

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

So well written by him. His family should definately Sue this mentioned therapist. She should also be revoked of her license (if she has one) for client confidentiality. We fans are not fool to believe that SSR had some mental illness. Even if he had one why is Rhea hiding and Pithani so nervous in interviews and also we have still not heard where is other person Samuel.

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

I support Mumbai Police and Bollywood but this Rhea chakraborty and her family should be behind the bars.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Whatever health problems he had, why was the family never informed!! It makes no sense for anyone who supposedly loved him to cut him off from his family and his friends. And if he was diagnosed in Nov and he is dead in June then what kind of doctors was she taking him to, instead of making his condition better they seem to have made it worse.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Exactly! She has no business diagnosing and prescribing strong drugs in 2 months for such a serious condition and having Rhea in those meetings, not informing his family and not raising an alarm when he stopped coming after 2 months.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

let this finish in due time

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I support Mumbai Police

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hatt bhattt

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Rukja Mahesh tu phasega jaldi .

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Yes sue sue sue the white hippie lost in India Susan walker

Anonymous 2 hours ago

No one is taking the white lost hippie ‘Susan walker‘ seriously .. she is sold , hope they investigate her too. Bihar police will def do that .. bye u white hippie sell out

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Please Sue them all.

