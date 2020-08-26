Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law states his hypotheticals weren't wrong post emergence of new drug angle

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti had earlier questioned Rhea Chakraborty's role in one of his earlier blogs. He has now opened up on the new drug angle that has emerged after the recovery of her WhatsApp chats.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case couldn’t have gotten murkier than yesterday when a possibly new angle has come up in the entire scenario. We all know that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been looking into the money laundering angle in the case. The agency not only interrogated the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty but also seized some of her electronic devices. It has now shared some of her suspicious WhatsApp chats with the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau for further probe.

These conversations point towards a ‘drug’ angle in the case that also raises the possibility of Rhea giving drugs to Sushant. The late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has spoken about it in a tweet. He writes, “Now that we know that Rhea and her co-conspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR) were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role.”

Now that we know from TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role. #Justice4SSR https://t.co/k30iyQGwQh — vishal kirti (vikirti) August 25, 2020

Kirti had earlier questioned Rhea Chakraborty’s role in the entire matter in one of his blogs. Here’s what he wrote, “The FIR claims that Sushant was perhaps given psychotropic drugs by Rhea (maybe even without his knowledge). Covert/Surreptitious medication is also perhaps illegal in the 21st century. There could be many explanations of this sudden onset of mental health issues in October/November of 2019. This could be a result of covert medication and withdrawal of psychotropic drugs (perhaps the covert medication stopped during their Europe trip in October 2019 [perhaps because of eating out mostly so no opportunity to covertly medicate him with food? or perhaps intentionally not medicating?], which led to withdrawal symptoms). And then, he was perhaps taken to the psychotherapist under the pretext of care.”

He further wrote, “The more important mental health discussion here could be that of Narcissistic Personality Discorder and/or sociopathy/psychopathy for Rhea. Sushant seemed to have suffered gaslighting at the hands of Rhea, based on the information in the public domain.” Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has stated that she has never consumed drugs and that she is ready to take the blood test.

