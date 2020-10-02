Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law supports 'revolution 4 SSR'; Seeks justice for other heinous crimes too

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has been fighting for justice for the late actor. Recently, his sister kicked off a movement 'Revolution 4 SSR' and now, the late actor's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also has joined in too.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June in Mumbai and his death has left everyone in a state of shock. His friends, family and fans continue to fight for justice for the late actor. Recently, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti kicked off a movement 'Revolution 4 SSR' on social media and demanded justice for the actor. It managed to garner over 1.34 Million tweets and she shared the same on social media. Now, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti took to social media to join the movement.

Taking to Twitter, Sushant's brother-in-law shared a throwback photo with the late actor from his wedding and extended support to the movement demanding justice for Sushant. In the throwback photo, a much younger Sushant could be seen with his brother-in-law. Seeing the same, fans were left emotional. With the photo, Vishal penned a message where he mentioned joining the movement and demanding justice for the late actor. Further, he thanked everyone for the support and also demanding justice for all heinous crimes that took place recently.

Sushant's brother-in-law wrote, "#Revolution4SSR What better way to support the revolution than a picture which follows the guidelines of the revolution and has @itsSSR in it?Can’t thank #Warriors4SSR enough for their support.I also request justice for all other heinous crimes which have been committed recently."

Take a look at Sushant's brother-in-law's tweet:

#Revolution4SSR What better way to support the revolution than a picture which follows the guidelines of the revolution and has @itsSSR in it?Can’t thank #Warriors4SSR enough for their support.I also request justice for all other heinous crimes which have been committed recently. pic.twitter.com/SxLuvhZWqy — vishal kirti (@vikirti) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the late actor’s case is being probed by the CBI SIT. It was recently reported that the team may return to Mumbai for another round of investigation and may record Siddharth Pithani’s statement again. Reportedly, he may turn a witness in Sushant’s case. Recently, the AIIMS forensic team also submitted their report regarding the late actor’s autopsy done by Cooper Hospital along with their own findings. Reportedly, their report highlighted the lapses in the autopsy done by Cooper Hospital. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. His father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others after which the case was transferred by the Supreme Court to CBI.

Credits :Vishal Kirti Twitter

