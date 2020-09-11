Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti backs Ankita Lokhande; Says 'don't take jibes seriously'

Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter account to lend support for actress Ankita Lokhande who had previously shared a post on being grilled about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti took to his Twitter account to lend support for actress Ankita Lokhande who had previously shared a post on being grilled about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Vishal Kirti wrote in his tweet, "Dear @anky1912 Please don’t take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR.As you have correctly pointed out,all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery." The actress had shared a post on her Twitter account stating her side of the story.

She wrote that she is often asked about the cause of the late actor's death, as to whether it was a suicide or a murder. Ankita Lokhande says that she never said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a murder or anyone in particular was responsible. Ankita further goes on to add that she wanted the truth to be out with respect to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She further goes on to mention that she has faith in the Maharashtra Government/Police and the central agencies.

Check out the post:

Dear @anky1912. Please don’t take the jibes made by paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is an organized effort to attack people who want #Justice4SSR.As you have correctly pointed out,all we want is to know the truth. More power to you for your bravery https://t.co/OXhGwyyQVW — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 10, 2020

The actress says that she came forward to speak about Sushant Singh Rajput and his mental health till the year 2016. The actress, Ankita Lokhande states that she stood by the late actor's family and wanted the truth to come out. Ankita Lokhande states that she is being called 'sautan' and 'widow' which is out there in the public domain, but she has never responded to them.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti responds to Rhea Chakraborty's 'strained family ties' claim)

Credits :twitter

Share your comment ×