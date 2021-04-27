Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti reacts as late actor gets featured in Oscars' 'In Memoriam'

On the biggest night for cinema lovers, The Oscars 2021, late Sushant Singh Rajput was remembered after his unfortunate demise in 2021. His brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti has shared a post regarding the same on social media.

In 2020, many loved and adored artists from across the world left for their heavenly abode and to pay tribute to them, Oscars 2021 featured them in the 'In Memoriam' at the ceremony this year as well as on their site. Among the celebrated actors of Bollywood, the late Sushant Singh Rajput also was featured in Oscars' 2021 'In Memoriam' along with Irrfan Khan, and others. Reacting to the tribute by The Academy in the 'In Memoriam' section, the late actor's brother-in-law shared a post.Â

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vishal Kirti shared a photo of the Oscars website's 'In Memoriam' section where Sushant's photo was among those who were paid a tribute and remembered this year. Sharing the photo, Vishal wrote, "@itsSSR featured in The Memoriam gallery at the Oscars. Thanks for pursuing this @mayureshkrishna." As soon as the Chhichhore actor's brother-in-law shared the tweet, several fans of the actor poured love in the comments. Many remembered Sushant and were sad by the loss of the star.

A fan wrote, "He rules our heart. He lives within us. We will always stand 4 him. He has made us proud. Love him to the core." Another wrote, "getting chills seeing Sushant being remembered and honored at the #Oscars ... this isnâ€™t the oscars appearance any fan ever hopes to witness. it wasnâ€™t supposed to be this way."

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. The case regarding his death is currently under investigation by the CBI and amid this, his family, friends and fans continue to crusade for justice for the late actor.Â

