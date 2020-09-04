Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti responds to Rhea Chakraborty's 'strained family ties' claim

Shweta Singh Kirti's husband Vishal recalled her trips from 2014 to most recent one in June 2020 and hailed his wife's efforts for juggling a family in the US as well as being in touch with her siblings in India.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Singh Kirti has once again taken to his blog to respond to Rhea Chakraborty's claims that the actor had strained relationships with his family. In his blog post, Vishal has elaborated on how his wife and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti left him and would often come to India from the US on short visits to spend time with her younger brother. Vishal began by saying, "It sounds like I am complaining that she left me behind but I am not. This is an appreciation of the strength of the Singh Rajput family bond I have seen over the years."

Vishal went on to mention the exact incidents from 2014 to most recent one in June 2020 and hailed his wife's efforts for juggling a family in the US as well as being in touch with her siblings in India. Recounting Shweta's 2014 visit, he wrote, "In 2014, we were slated to visit India over the summer break. However, Shweta got to know that a family function was being organized to celebrate Rani Didi and Jiju’s wedding anniversary and Sushant would be attending as well. She canceled her summer ticket and rushed to India at short notice. I joined her next month in June with my daughter and spent some quality time with Sushant as well."

He added, "In 2015, Shweta left with our son and visited Sushant in Ranchi where he was shooting for the movie MS Dhoni." The following when the film released, Vishal wrote, "Again at very short notice, Shweta made a 3-day trip from the US to India, just to watch the movie together as a family and celebrate Sushant’s success. She spent 2-days flying and 3-days in India with the entire family. Can you imagine the jetlag?"

Towards the end, Vishal acknowledged his wife's efforts and wrote, "My wife is a married professional businesswoman living in the US with two kids (it’s a very busy lifestyle) but she prioritized to be with her family when the family needed her, despite all the limitations. Such is the Singh Rajput family!"

In her interview, Rhea had claimed that Sushant did not share cordial relations with his father KK Singh. She had also shared that the siblings would often end up fighting even when they met.

