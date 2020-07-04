Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti talks about Nepometer being a nonprofit initiative

  1. Home
A day after they announced Nepometer, an app deviced to gauge how "nepotostic" a film is, on Twitter, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has clarified that the app was not created with an intention to earn profit.
Vishal Kirti took to Twitter on Friday to issue a clarification about the purpose of the app, created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna.

"We're still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother's idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It's a small tribute to Sushant. It's a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn't our 1st priority," he wrote on Twitter.

The first film rated on Thursday on the Nepometer is Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming "Sadak 2", starring Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt in the cast, and produced by their uncle Mukesh Bhatt.

According to the Nepometer, the film is 98 percent Nepotistic!

"#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it's time to #boycottbollywood..Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments," tweeted @nepometer.

