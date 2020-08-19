Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti thanks millions of fans: We will get an unbiased enquiry

Vishal Kirit thanked millions of fans who have so far rallied for support as well as thanked the top court for its judgement that will now give Sushant Singh Rajput's case a clear direction.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court decision in the late actor's alleged suicide case. He thanked millions of fans who have so far rallied for support and demanded a CBI probe. He also expressed his gratitude towards the SC's verdict.

Taking to Twitter, Vishal Kirti wrote, "Whatever the outcome of the CBI Enquiry is, at the very least, we will get a fair and unbiased enquiry now. Very thankful to the Indian Jurisprudence for keeping the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians alive. Thanks to #Warriors4SSR who have fought hard for this victory."

Earlier in the day, Vishal had also written a strong message on mental health and said that Sushant should not be used as a poster boy for mental health awareness. He added that the family has not used his name for any-profit activity and others should also refrain from doing so.

"@shwetasinghkirt and I don’t endorse any commercialization in Sushant’s name. If people are doing anything using Sushant’s name, it should not be motivated by profit.The family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant’s name. For any non-profit activity in Sushant’s name, please get a written clearance from Sushant’s father to prevent getting sued later. No to using Sushant as a poster boy for mental health awareness. If the family feels that they have been libeled by any organization or individual, they will pursue legal recourse." Take a look:

With the CBI now coming into the picture, Sushant's family has hailed the SC verdict and thanked millions who have supported the cause from all over the world.

