Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law warned actor of his friend circle in newly surfaced messages

A new message trail exchanged between Sushant Singh Rajput and his brother-in-law OP Singh has surfaced. The messages sent by the actor's family member warned the actor of his friends.

Several new developments in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe made headlines today. From the centre informing the Supreme Court that it has accepted the recommendations of Bihar government for a CBI probe into Sushant's death to ED interrogating Rhea Chakraborty's close associate Samuel Miranda, fans of the actor witnessed the events unfold in the matter of few hours. Now, Times Now has reportedly gained access to messages exchanged between the Dil Bechara star and his brother-in-law OP Singh.

The national news channel reported the brother-in-law informed Sushant that his family members are worried about the actor's health. The message claims the family thinks the actor was pinned down by "manipulative people who are medicating" Sushant "wrongly" and "subjecting (Sushant) of food and sleep deprivation" to keep him "demoralised and under control."

The brother-in-law reportedly told Sushant that his friends and inner circle were misusing his money and are controlling his eco-system. The message also claims that the brother-in-law was asked to intervene, however, Sushant did not let him. "They want me to intervene. I tried but you did not let me. You don't take my calls," the message reportedly read. "I am keeping DCP Bandra posted about the matter in case things go wrong, the police should know what was it all about," the alleged message added. He also warned about his company. The messages were reportedly forwarded to DCP Paramjeet Dahiya.

These details surfaced after Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani shared a series of messages sent to him by OP Singh. The messages were sent to his friend as Sushant's family was unable to get through Sushant at the point. Pithani shared the messages with the actor. The messages hinted that the actor's family wasn't happy with Sushant's living situation. Read the details here: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate releases brother in law's texts to actor: Keep my wife away from your problems

