Sushant Singh Rajput's business partner Varun Mathur reaches ED office second day in a row

Varun Mathur was Sushant Singh Rajput's business partner and the duo had started Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd in 2018. He arrived at the ED office on Thursday for the second time.

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's business partner Varun Mathur was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, he appeared before the agency once more on Thursday. The ED, which is probing the money laundering angle, is quizzing Varun Mathur who was Sushant's business partner and the duo started Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd in 2018. ANI tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput death case: Varun Mathur, a friend and business partner of the late actor in a firm, reaches Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning."

At the ED office, Varun Mathur was swarmed by the media personnel but refused to answer any questions. On Wednesday, Varun was questioned for long hours and left the ED office only late in the evening. The ED is probing if there has been any kind of financial misappropriation. It must be noted that though Sushant had big plans for his company, Innsaei Ventures abruptly shut last year.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Varun Mathur, a friend and business partner of the late actor in a firm, reaches Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai for questioning. pic.twitter.com/40DomXlzAE — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Sushant and Varun's firm was pegged as a "first-of-its-kind" venture in the Indian market which dabbled in intellectual property and emerging technologies. After the closure of Innsaei Ventures, Sushant also fronted two other companies which are under the scanner. Namely Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited and Front India For World Foundation which he began in 2019 with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty as the directors.

As reported earlier, Sushant had even made a three-year plan for Innsaei Ventures but the firm shut for reasons unknown.

