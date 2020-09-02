Sushant Singh Rajput's business partner Varun Mathur arrives at ED office as money laundering probe continues

The ED has now summoned Varun Mathur, Sushant's business partner in Innsaei Ventures, to understand if there was any kind of financial misappropriation.

The Enforcement Directorate, one of the three investigating agencies in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, continues to probe the money laundering angle. The ED has now summoned Varun Mathur - Sushant's business partner to understand if there was any kind of financial misappropriation. Mathur was seen arriving at the ED office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. ANI tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput death case: Varun Mathur, a friend and business partner of the late actor in a firm, called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in Mumbai."

Varun and Sushant came together in 2018 and started Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd. Labeling it as a "first-of-its-kind" venture in the Indian market, the firm dabbled in intellectual property and emerging technologies, as per its description on LinkedIn. As per reports, Sushant was keen on developing the company into something big and had even set out goals for the same. However, the firm abruptly shut in 2019 for reasons unknown.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Varun Mathur, a friend and business partner of the late actor in a firm, called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in Mumbai. https://t.co/GvTxf19DHI pic.twitter.com/FKeXWTlQuK — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

As reported earlier, Varun and Sushant were keen on expanding their scope of work. The late actor had also listed down 17 notes that revealed the future goals he had set for the firm. From meeting Elon Musk and PM Narendra Modi to expanding on virtual reality and superhero content, Sushant was keen on doing concrete work even outside acting.

The notes also mention plans for a Netflix show, playing Swami Vivekananda, an education app, making a time travel app, making a dent in politics and monetising 20 million people as well as developing a flowchart on education.

