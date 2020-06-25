  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's CA quizzed by Mumbai police after final post mortem report confirms suicide

The Mumbai Police ruled out any foul play and has confirmed that Sudhant Singh Rajput indeed died because of asphyxia due to hanging.
Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life on 14 June, 2020, leaving millions of his fans in a state of shock. On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police ruled out any foul play and confirmed that the actor had indeed died because of asphyxia due to hanging. Now, latest reports suggest that Sushant's chartered accountant (CA) was quizzed by the Bandra police on Wednesday. CA named Sanjay Shridhar was summoned by the police to record his statement in the matter regarding the actor’s financials.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, actor's CA was quizzed on Wednesday. Apart from him, at least 22 other people's statements have been recorded including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, publicist and close friend Rohini Iyer, aMukesh Chhabra, creative manager and roommate Sidharth Pittani and others associated with the movie business. The police have also taken into account Sushant's contracts with three production houses including Yash Raj Films.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All of 34, Sushant committed suicide at his sprawling Bandra residence in Mumbai. The funeral was held on 15 June, 2020, and was attended by Sushant's co-stars Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma among other. The actor's family immediately left for Patna the next day and immersed his ashes in the Ganga on 17 June. At his hometown in Patna, Sushant's family organised a prayer meet which was also attended by politicians, family and relatives. 

As of now, the Mumbai police has written a letter to the DG Forensics and is awaiting the viscera report. 

