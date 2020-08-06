Sushant Singh Rajput's call records reveal he didn't speak to Rhea for a week before his death: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took a new turn as the late actor’s call records have come to the fore which reveal that he wasn’t in touch with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty since a week before his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been a hot topic of discussion in tinseltown these days and everyone is brimming with an opinion on the case. After all, each day is coming up with a new revelation about the actor’s unfortunate demise. While Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been laying low after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against her in Patna, here comes another update about the couple’s relationship. As per the recent reports, Sushant and Rhea were not in touch since a week before the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise.

As per Times Now, they have got a hand on Sushant’s call records which prove that the late actor was not in touch with Rhea from June 8 to June 14. To note, the media reports suggest that Rhea had moved out of the house, where she had been staying in a live-in relationship with Sushant, on June 8. Now the reports suggest that perhaps Rhea had blocked Sushant after moving out of the house.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been transferred to CBI after the Centre accepted Nitish Kumar led Bihar Government's request to let CBI probe the matter. While the Bihar Police team, who was investigating the case post Sushant’s father’s FIR against Rhea, returned to the state and now CBI is all set to take over the investigation formally. In fact, sources also stated that CBI will be filing its own case after taking cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR. In fact, they will also be visiting Bihar to take over the documents from the state police formally.

