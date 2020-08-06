  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's call records reveal he didn't speak to Rhea for a week before his death: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took a new turn as the late actor’s call records have come to the fore which reveal that he wasn’t in touch with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty since a week before his death.
39884 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 03:58 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's call records reveal he didn't speak to Rhea for a week before his death: Report Sushant Singh Rajput's call records reveal he didn't speak to Rhea for a week before his death: Report
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been a hot topic of discussion in tinseltown these days and everyone is brimming with an opinion on the case. After all, each day is coming up with a new revelation about the actor’s unfortunate demise. While Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been laying low after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against her in Patna, here comes another update about the couple’s relationship. As per the recent reports, Sushant and Rhea were not in touch since a week before the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise.

As per Times Now, they have got a hand on Sushant’s call records which prove that the late actor was not in touch with Rhea from June 8 to June 14. To note, the media reports suggest that Rhea had moved out of the house, where she had been staying in a live-in relationship with Sushant, on June 8. Now the reports suggest that perhaps Rhea had blocked Sushant after moving out of the house.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been transferred to CBI after the Centre accepted Nitish Kumar led Bihar Government's request to let CBI probe the matter. While the Bihar Police team, who was investigating the case post Sushant’s father’s FIR against Rhea, returned to the state and now CBI is all set to take over the investigation formally. In fact, sources also stated that CBI will be filing its own case after taking cognisance of the Bihar Police FIR. In fact, they will also be visiting Bihar to take over the documents from the state police formally.

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved & there's a mastermind: Shekhar Suman

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Check WhatsApp

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Because she blocked him

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Make sure to check all 50 odd SIM cards for phone records. PV POST THIS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement