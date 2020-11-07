Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: NCB takes Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella's brother into custody after he gets bail

The latest news reports state that Agisilaos Demetriades had connections to various drug peddlers who were arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

As per the latest news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has once again taken into custody Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos. The news reports further go on to add that Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos was previously granted bail in the drugs case related to the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. But, as per the latest news reports, the NCB arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Prasad in a separate drugs seizure case.

The news reports add that A special NDPS court gave NCB the permission on Wednesday to bring Kshitij Prasad’s in custody in relation to the drugs case. The news reports further state that four gm cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian national named Uka Emeka from Andheri last month. As per media reports on Agisilaos Demetriades, the South African citizen was arrested by the NCB, some days back, in connection to the drugs investigation associated with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The late actor death case was being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

The latest news reports state that Agisilaos Demetriades had connections to various drug peddlers who were arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Furthermore, Agisilaos Demetriades filed for a bail plea, which was reportedly granted to him on conditions. The court reportedly directed Agisilaos Demetriades to deposit his passport with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

