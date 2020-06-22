Sushant Singh Rajput's chat with Lauren Gottlieb from 2016 leaves actress heartbroken and emotional

In a detailed post, Lauren Gottlieb shared screenshots of her WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput and mentioned how he was full of kindness and inspired her to work harder.

Dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb took to Instagram today to remind her fans, followers and social media at large to remind everyone about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'humble heart'. In a detailed post, Lauren shared screenshots of her WhatsApp chat with the 'Kedarnath' actor and mentioned how he was full of kindness and inspired her to work harder. The dancer also revealed that dealing with Sushant's demise has been devastating. In the chat, Lauren spoke to Sushant about doing bigger and better films and not settling for mediocrity.

In response, Sushant was extremely supportive and encouraging of her plans. He told Lauren, "If an avg looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible. You've got everything going for u..just have absolute certainty that it's gonna happen (sic)." When Lauren told the actor that he was far more talented than he thought, Sushant humbly replied, "I am not being modest, I am good only because most of the ones around are mediocre, but for me it's a long long way to go."

In her caption, Lauren wrote, "Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!!"



