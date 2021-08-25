Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co star Mohammad Samad remembers him: He used to treat me like his kid

Actor Mohammad Samad, who essayed the role of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s son in the movie Chhichhore, recalled working with him. In a recent interview with a leading daily, he shared his heart and said that the actor used to treat him like his own son even off-screen.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mohammad Samad said, "I had a lovely experience. He used to share his problems with us on the sets and also solve our problems. He has taken me to his house for parties many times. He used to treat me like his kid off-screen too."

Samad also recalled how Sushant helped him during the ICU scene in Chhichhore. He said, "During the ICU scene in Chhichhore, one of my eyes used to be closed and there were many pipes attached to my body, so he used to make sure I was comfortable. He was the one who used to make energy drinks for me. He was very sweet and I really miss him."

Mohammad Samad and his other co-stars enjoyed a lot during the shoot of Chhichhore. Back then, the young star had also shared behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Sushant, , Varun Sharma and others. On one of the BTS pictures, Samad had written, "It’s my wrap #chhichhore @niteshtiwari22 @sushantsinghrajput @shraddhakapoor @fukravarun @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @naveen.polishetty."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left the entire nation in a great state of shock. He had passed away on June 14, 2020. Sushant was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara, helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.